Our Pets of the week have a lot in common, meet pit-mixes Winnie and Alfie

Every Friday we feature available animals from SLO County animal shelters. This week we have two sweethearts who have a lot in common!

First up is Winnie from the SLO county animal services shelter. She is a sweet three-year-old pit mix with lots of love to give.

She is very easygoing and her foster family says that she can perfectly match any handler's energy. Her favorite game is fetch and she is fully house and crate-broken but also can be trusted to just lounge around the house. She is also good around kids and other animals.

Click here for more information on Winnie!

Now turning our attention just down the road to Woods Humane Society where another three-year-old pit mix is looking for a home.

This is Alfie, a cuddle bug who would love to splash around in water all day long. He has lived with dogs before and is good with people too.

Click here to find out more information on Alfie!