Our 'Pets of the Week' Millie and Corky are searching for a new home after the loss of their previous owner

Our ‘Pets of the Week’ is Millie and Corky.

They are a bonded pair that will make a sweet addition to a loving family.

They are looking for a new home after the loss of their previous owner.

Corky is seven years old and Millie is 10 years old.

They both have great personalities and love going out for walks.

You can meet Millie and Corky at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo between the hours of 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Woods Humane Society is hoping the pair find a loving home just in time for easter.

For details on Millie and Corky or any of the other available animals, click here.