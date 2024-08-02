Our Pets of the Week, Skippy and Francis, are sweet with lots of tail wags to boot

Every week we feature available animals from across San Luis Obispo County. This week we are featuring two adorable dogs — one from Woods Humane Society and one from the SLO County Animal Services Center.

First up is Francis, a 1-and-a-half-year-old shepherd mix available at Woods Humane Society!

She was dropped off at the county shelter with her puppies after being found as a stray. She was then transferred to Woods where all her puppies were adopted. At that point, the medical staff found 13 Foxtails burrowing into her stomach and face. The vet team jumped right in to get her healthy again. The medical team told us that she was the easiest patient they ever worked on and now she is as good as new and ready to be adopted. She will become available Friday at noon for adoption.

Now turning our attention just down Oklahoma Avenue to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Shelter for Skippy!

This four-year-old Queensland Healer Mix is very loyal and weighing in at just under 35 pounds, is a perfect smaller size. He loves car rides, showing off his tricks and doing anything active.

He would do best as the only dog in the home but has made many canine friends on walks. He has lived with cats in the home and had no problem with that.

