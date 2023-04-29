Watch Now
Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention

Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 17:58:40-04

Cal Poly hosted a special campus walk event today in partnership with the Central Coast Chapter of the American Foundation for suicide prevention.

Over 100 people attended this event which was also in partnership with the San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department, and Cuesta Community College.

The "Out of the Darkness" campus walk is part of the American Foundation for suicide prevention's signature student fundraising series, designed to engage youth and young adults in the fight to prevent suicide, a leading cause of death.

"We are here to spread the word to make sure that people know it is preventable, that we can talk about it to reduce the stigma, and that no one's immune from it," Jeanette Zollinger, of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told KSBY.

If you or someone need someone to talk to, you are not alone.

Please call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

