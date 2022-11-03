Outages impacting City of Lompoc, Lompoc Unified phone service

Phone issues are impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.

The City says 911, however, is still working for emergencies and calls there will be routed through to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

In the meantime, people needing to reach City staff can call (805) 736-1261 until service is restored.

A City spokesperson says the issue involves a Frontier outage, but they could not say whether it was the same Frontier outage impacting the Lompoc School District Thursday as well.

The school district was asking people to contact schools via email until the outage was resolved.

Frontier has not yet responded to KSBY’s request for additional information on the outages.