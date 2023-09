An outbuilding was destroyed in a fire at a residence in Los Osos on Friday.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. at a home near the corner of Santa Ysabel Ave. and 15th Street.

According to CAL FIRE, the outbuilding was completely destroyed but the fire did not spread to any other structures. Part of the fence was also damaged.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.