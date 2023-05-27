Over 1,200 students graduate from Allan Hancock College

Over 1,200 students officially graduated from Allan Hancock College on Friday, with more than 600 of those participating in the live commencement ceremony at the college’s Santa Maria campus.

“Today, you are representing the more than 100-year legacy of this college,” said Hancock board of trustees president Greg Pensa. “Your contribution to that legacy will continue as you go out into the world and represent Hancock as an alumnus.”

The 1,236 graduating students earned 1,971 associate degrees and 1,309 certificates of achievement across 101 different majors, according to an Allan Hancock College press release.

Notably, the graduating class — the 102nd — has the highest transfer rate to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo among community colleges, boasting a 61 percent transfer rate.

One hundred and sixty-six Bulldogs are transferring to Cal Poly.

"I know all about the reputation of Hancock College,” said AHC graduate Michael Hernandez. “I was once a student here back in 1992, so this is my second go around. And I just it's been a great experience."

Attendees at the ceremony were treated to several stories about “inspiring” AHC graduates, the release said, including a 68-year-old graduate and one who is 15.

“Each of you saw your odds of success change because of your diligence and the support of the faculty and staff at Allan Hancock College,” said Hancock associate superintendent/vice president of student services Genevieve Siwabessy, Ed.D. “As you leave today, I challenge you to pay it forward and use your talents to change the odds for others in our community.

Summer classes at Hancock begin June 12 and fall classes begin Aug. 14.

