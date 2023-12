Hundreds of PG&E customers near Lompoc experienced a power outage Wednesday afternoon.

According to the PG&E outage map, the outage was affecting over 1,600 customers living east and south of Lompoc, along Highway 1 and Highway 246.

The outage started around 3;23 p.m. and was expected to be restored around 7:45 p.m., according to the map, although power appeared to have restored within an hour to most of the affected customers.

PG&E did not specify the reason for the outage.