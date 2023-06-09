Over 100 graduate from St. Joseph High School

Saint Joseph High School in Santa Maria held its graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Over 100 smiling graduates — who have faced one of the most turbulent periods in modern American schooling history — received their diplomas at the ceremony on the school’s campus.

“I feel like St. Joe’s is truly the best place to be and I’m so happy that I’m graduating here,” graduate Angela Mireles said. “I feel so blessed that I get to graduate with my class and forever will be a family.”

The students, dressed in green or white caps and gowns, had their names read along with their future academic destinations.

Students, among other things, spoke about their freshman year and how the Covid-19 pandemic affected their schooling and social lives. From classes over Zoom to then being back in the classroom with a litany of rules and policies meant to keep everyone safe.

The school is home to the Knights athletic program. The school has 13 sports over the fall, winter and spring quarters.

St. Joseph is a Catholic college preparatory school near Ernest Righetti High School. Tuition costs about $11,000 a year.