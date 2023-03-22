Over $19M in federal grants approved for central coast early learning programs

Congressman Salud Carbajal announced Wednesday that more than $19 million in federal grants has been approved for Central Coast early learning programs in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The federal grants are being given to two local Head Start programs. Head Start programs are run by local nonprofit organizations, community action agencies, or school districts. They are designed to promote school readiness for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) is receiving $12,970,253.

CommUnify, formerly the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, is receiving $6,226,789.