Over 2,500 PG&E customers near Lake Nacimiento left without power

PG&E Outage Center
Over 2,500 people were left without power near Lake Nacimiento Wednesday morning.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Thousands of residents were affected by a power outage near Lake Nacimiento Wednesday morning.

According to the PG&E Outage Center, the outage started at 11:23 a.m., affecting over 2,000 residents living along Nacimiento Lake Drive, Mountain Springs Road. Some residents living west of Olive Street, between 18th and 12th Street in Paso Robles were also impacted.

KSBY has reached out to PG&E for the cause of the outage but has not heard back.

Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Outage Center.

