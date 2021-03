UPDATE (4:15 a.m.) - Power has been restored to all PG&E customers affected by Tuesday's power outage.

--

According to PG&E's outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Santa Maria are without power.

The outage began at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, crews expect power to be fully restored around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.