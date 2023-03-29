Over 4,000lbs of trash collected at Beautify Goleta event

The city of Goleta reported another successful Beautify Goleta event. Between the community cleanup and bulky item drop off this past Saturday, March 25, more than 4,000 pounds of trash was collected.

According to a city press release, 48 volunteers collected 257 pounds of trash as part of the community cleanup. Volunteers collected a wide range of items including bottles, cans, bottle caps, cigarettes, plastic bags, straws, wrappers, and take out containers.

The city's second bulky item drop off event of the year took place at the Community West Bank Parking lot at 5827 Hollister Avenue. There were 14 vehicle drop offs, resulting in 3,857 pounds of bulky items being collected.

If you missed the last Beautify Goleta event, don’t worry, the city has them scheduled for the rest of 2023. City officials say they hope people can get out and participate to help keep Goleta clean and beautiful.

The next event is on April 22, Earth Day, at Stow Grove Park and the event will also help clean up the surrounding neighborhood areas.