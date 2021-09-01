Overdose Awareness Day brings people together to share resources

People gathered in Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo Tuesday Night for Overdose Awareness Day.

The event was put together by the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency and SLO Opiod Safety Coalition.

It had free resources, including Narcan training and kits.

They also held a candle lighting ceremony.

Kim Lacey organized the event and lost her son to an overdose 5 years ago.

"All of us need to learn about it and talk about it, what we're doing hasn't been working well enough if the problem is getting worse so I'm hoping we are going to find new ways to raise awareness and collaborate with each other," Lacey Said.

The United States had 93,000 overdose deaths last year during the pandemic, 29 percent more than in 2019.

For more resources visit opioidsafetyslo.org.