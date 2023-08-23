Overdose awareness event to be hosted in San Luis Obispo

An overdose awareness event is set to be hosted in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The event will be held at Mitchell Park from 5 to 7 p.m., which will include a resource fair, free Narcan or naloxone, an overdose reversal medication and a candle-lighting ceremony — all in hopes of promoting education and supporting prevention and recovery efforts.

The event is an opportunity to "learn about what's out there and show your support," said Jenn Rhoads, San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department Opioid Safety Coalition coordinator. "The International Overdose Awareness Day theme is about seeing those who are traditionally unseen. And so we really want this to be a community celebration, recognition that all of these lives matter and that we care about them."

SLO Overdose Awareness Day was founded by Kim and Dan Lacey after their son accidentally overdosed.