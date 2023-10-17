Overdose suspected in death of man found in Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles

A person found dead in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles over the weekend is suspected to have died of an overdose, according to Paso Robles police.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of the riverbed on Saturday after reports of the body came in.

Police say foul play is not suspected and that their investigation revealed the 36-year-old man likely died from an overdose.

The investigation, however, is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” and a message to CRIMES (274637).

The man’s name has not been released.