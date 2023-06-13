Watch Now
Overnight closure of Highway 101 on-ramp in Santa Barbara to continue through June

Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 13, 2023
The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara will be closed overnight Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews continue an emergency repair project.

The on-ramp will experience overnight closures weekly through Friday, June 30 to repair a sinkhole that formed on the shoulder of the on-ramp, according to a Caltrans District 5 press release.

The contractor, Landscape Support Services of North Hollywood, is working to replace the existing damaged pipe and backfill.

The contract is worth $300,000.

