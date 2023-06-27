Overnight lane closure on Highway 41 continues this week, expect delays

Residents and travelers should expect delays this week along Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero as road-maintenance crews continue overnight work.

Travelers should expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 through Thursday, June 29, with delays lasting up to 20 minutes, Caltrans District 5 said in a press release.

Crews are conducting a grinding-and-paving project from Main Street in Morro Bay to Los Altos Road in Atascadero — a roughly 12-mile strip of the vital mountainous thoroughfare.

Construction is expected to last until Mid-August. There will be no work the week of July 3.

The southbound lane will be completed first with the northbound lane to follow.

A striping operation will be conducted concurrently on the same highway just north of the grinding and paving from Santa Ysabel Avenue to Homestead Ranch from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 through Thursday, June 29.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.

The contractor for the $5-million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.