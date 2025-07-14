Overnight lane closures happening across Santa Barbara county

Caltrans crews will begin work across Santa Barbara County along US 101, State Route 135 and State Route 217 as part of two safety-focused projects.
Overnight work is already underway on US 101 and State Route 217 for bridge deck maintenance and surface repairs. Construction will continue weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Goleta, Gaviota, Orcutt and Santa Maria for the next 3 months.
Meanwhile, a driver safety enhancement project is taking place on US 101, State Route 217 and State Route 135. Crews will be working overnight, restriping off-ramps and installing wrong-way indicators until July 18. As a result, travelers will encounter off-ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., or from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Travelers can find the ramp closure schedule:
July 14 -15, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Northbound/Southbound US 101 at Garden Street
- Southbound US 101 at Carrillo Street
July 15 - 16, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Southbound US 101 at State Street near Highway 154
- Southbound US 101 at Patterson Avenue
July 16 - July 17, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Northbound/Southbound US 101 at Santa Rosa Road
- Northbound/Southbound US 101 at Clark Avenue
July 17 - July 18, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Southbound US 101 at Stowell Road
- Southbound US 101 at State Route 166
July 17 - July 18, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m
- State Route 135 at Foster Road (striping only, roadway remains open)