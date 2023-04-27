Overnight road work to result in one-way traffic on Hwy 1 in Five Cities area

A project to resurface Highway 1 from Pismo Beach to Oceano will result in one-way reversing traffic control on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work will take place between Mattie Road and Grand Avenue.

Caltrans says this will allow crews to remove existing striping and replace it with temporary paint.

It's part of an overall project to resurface nearly seven miles of Highway 1 through the Five Cities area. It also includes new concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation and safety improvements, new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems.

A full closure of Highway 1 from Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano is in effect until mid-June.

The $13 million project is expected to be completed in November 2023.