Overnight road work will slow drivers along San Marcos Pass

Posted at 2:08 PM, Jun 13, 2022
An overnight paving project will slow traffic along a section of Hwy 154 from Monday night through Friday morning.

Caltrans says the project will fix pavement along the highway between Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and the San Antonio Creek Bridge along the San Marcos Pass.

Traffic controls will be in place while crews are at work between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Additionally, the Hwy 154 offramp to Hwy 192 will be closed for paving on Thursday and Friday during the day.

Caltrans officials say delays won't last long but encourage drivers to slow down through work zones.

The budget for the project is $3.3 million.

