Overnight traffic control and ramp closures on Highway 1

This week, overnight Highway 1 travelers may encounter some delays at several bridge locations in north San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans says that one-way reversing traffic control and ramp closures at eight locations are due to a $3.8 million bridge improvement project.

Work on the bridges will be done nightly between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by this Friday.

Officials say these locations will be impacted:



Chorro Creek Bridge

Highway 1/Highway 41 Connector

Cayucos Drive Overcrossing

Santa Rosa Creek Overflow Bridge

San Simeon Creek Bridge

Little Pico Creek Bridge

Green Valley Creek Bridge

The work is part of a bridge improvement project at 19 bridge locations in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties. It is expected to be completed in Spring 2025, according to Caltrans.