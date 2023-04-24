Overnight work to close Hwy 154 this week

Highway 154 will be closed overnight in Santa Barbara County this week.

It’s part of work to retrofit the bridges at the La Colina and Primavera undercrossings, according to Caltrans.

The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday between State Route 192 to Calle Real in Santa Barbara. The closures will take place during the same hours through Thursday.

Caltrans says the work was scheduled to take place prior to this week but was delayed due to cold overnight temperatures.

Overnight closures of the highway are also planned for May 1 through May 4. Caltrans says weather could delay the project again in the future.

Signs will be up in the area warning drivers of the work and detours as part of the $5 million project.