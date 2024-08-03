Overnight work to take place at Hwy 166/Black Road intersection

A safety improvement project underway at Highway 166 and Black Road near Santa Maria will result in one-way reversing traffic control overnights starting on Monday, August 5.

During the overnight hours, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., work will take place to remove k-rail and detour signs in order to open up Black Road in the area and add temporary striping. One-way traffic control will also be in place through September as light poles are added and drainage constructed.

Yensi Gartiakos, a Santa Maria resident, sometimes has to drive through the intersection and is happy to see work being done.

“I am actually very glad that they are doing that. Even just a four-way stop sign would help because the traffic, even the speeding... People don’t stop. Even the big trucks, the big trucks are even worse. They see you as a little car, they just don’t stop,” Gartiakos said.

Along with better lighting and drainage, the project also includes a new traffic light, reflective markings, and dedicated turning lanes.

According to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the upgrades are expected to improve not only safety but also the flow of traffic in the area.

Work is expected to wrap up this fall.