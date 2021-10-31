Watch
Overturned big rig causes Hwy 46 closure

KSBY
Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 31, 2021
A crash involving an overturned big rig caused the closure of eastbound Highway 46 in Shandon on Sunday.

It happened at about 6 a.m. near East Centre Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including a big rig hauling frozen food, were involved but no injuries were reported.

Crews had to shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic until about 10:45 a.m. when one lane was reopened.

It's unknown when the highway will be fully reopened. Drivers are cautioned to expect delays through the area.

