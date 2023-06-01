Overturned trailer causing traffic backup on Cuesta Grade

An overturned trailer is causing a traffic backup over the Cuesta Grade.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Highway 58 offramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck was towing a trailer that flipped, causing multiple boxes and pallets to fall into the roadway.

The #1 and #2 lanes of the highway are reportedly blocked, and it could take up to a couple of hours to clear the highway.

A SIG Alert has been issued warning of slow traffic through the area.