UPDATE (5:06 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol reports the roadway has been cleared as of 5 p.m.

___

(4:14 p.m.) - An overturned camper trailer was blocking traffic on the Cuesta Grade on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of the brake check area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #2 and #3 lanes of the highway were blocked.

As of 4 p.m., traffic was backed up to the Highway 58 interchange.