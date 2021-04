An overturned trailer spilled bricks on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, blocking at least one northbound lane Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 9 a.m. just north of the Betteravia Road offramp.

CHP reports the tailer overturned into the center divider with the bricks blocking the #2 lane.

Another two-vehicle crash was reported in the area shortly after.

No word on the extent of any injuries.