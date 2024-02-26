Overturned vehicle closes portion of HWY 166

As you prepare to hit the roads this morning, please be aware that there is a road closure along HWY166.

This is the result of an overturned vehicle from overnight. CHP has not reported any injuries from this incident.

The closure runs East from the Junction with US 101, near Santa Maria, to Tepesquet Rd. near the SLO/Santa Barbara County line, according to Caltrans District 5.

There is no estimated time of re-opening.