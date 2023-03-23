Owner of boat run aground arrested on unrelated charges

The owner of a boat that ran aground at Pirate’s Cove last week has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Harbor Patrol officials say the boat’s owner was arrested in San Luis Obispo, and is still in custody.

The boat and its debris was last seen at the northwest corner of Pirate’s Cove, and has broken into more pieces.

Officials say the environmental impact is minimal.

The boat’s owner has agreed to be responsible for the removal of the boat and its debris.

Officials say the cost of that is expected to be $25,000.

Officials say the boat owner previously abandoned a boat on a rental dock in Santa Barbara.

That boat was impounded and crushed.

Officials say the owner has several warrants out of other counties, as well.