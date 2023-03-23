Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Owner of boat run aground arrested on unrelated charges

pirates cove boat aground.jpg
Vincent Shay
A 30-foot sailboat from Morro Bay ran aground at Pirate's Cove during a storm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Photo courtesy Vincent Shay)
pirates cove boat aground.jpg
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 23:33:21-04

The owner of a boat that ran aground at Pirate’s Cove last week has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Harbor Patrol officials say the boat’s owner was arrested in San Luis Obispo, and is still in custody.

The boat and its debris was last seen at the northwest corner of Pirate’s Cove, and has broken into more pieces.

Officials say the environmental impact is minimal.

The boat’s owner has agreed to be responsible for the removal of the boat and its debris.

Officials say the cost of that is expected to be $25,000.

Officials say the boat owner previously abandoned a boat on a rental dock in Santa Barbara.

That boat was impounded and crushed.

Officials say the owner has several warrants out of other counties, as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg