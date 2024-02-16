Owner of popular Morro Bay fish market charged with weapons violations, child porn

Morro Bay business owner Giovanni DeGarimore is facing multiple charges that include weapons violations and a child pornography charge.

DeGarimore owns Giovanni's Fish Market & Galley.

In late 2023, DeGarimore was charged with three counts of possession of an assault weapon, one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, one count of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and one count of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct. According to charging documents, guns were found at his homes in Atascadero and Bradley and a loaded handgun was found in the center console of his vehicle.

In February, DeGarimore pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is due in court on March 5 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

KSBY News spoke to DeGarimore but he declined to comment on the case.

In a statement, his attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, said he is "convinced Giovanni will be vindicated."

"Social media, media, community scuttlebut, and pre-trial speculations are not the forums where justice presides," he said in the statement. "I understand and respect our First Amendment right of a free and vigorous press. But the same Constitution affords my client the right to a fair trial before an impartial jury. We are confident that justice will be found in our courts. I would love to now disclose the evidence that supports my client's innocence, but then I would be guilty of trying to bias a prospective jury. Detachment and impartiality are the wellspring of a fair trial. To ensure it, let's not rush to judgment."

