Locals can swing by a new restaurant in Grover Beach.

The restaurant is called Pono Pacific Kitchen.

It opened back on July 14, 2022, and the owners said they have gotten some regular customers already.

Pono Pacific Kitchen took over the Rib Line location in Grover Beach.

As for the menu, the owners said they serve dishes such as short ribs and fresh seafood.

"Everbody's been really curious the last few months of what's been going on,” said Ashlee Alewine, one of the co-owners of Pono Pacific Kitchen. “We've been welcomed with open arms from Grover Beach."

According to Alewine, Pono means to live righteously and in perfect balance with oneself, family, and the earth.

Pono Pacific Kitchen is located at 228 W Grand Ave in Grover Beach.