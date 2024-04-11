Owners of Lompoc gift shop announce closure of store

The owners of Madison’s Gifts at 105 W. Ocean Ave. have announced they’ll be closing their store.

The store has been open for about two years at 105 W. Ocean Avenue but was previously known as The Party Shop when it was located next to Big 5.

Owners John and Kimberely Keth say they are a retired Navy family and are planing to retire once again and move to South Carolina to be closer to family.



"Been a lot of fun, you know, since we've been in business for so many years. There's so many customers we've seen through the years, you know, with little ones that have grown up and had children of their own," Kimberely Keth said. "And that's going to be the hardest part, is just not seeing our customers anymore."

“We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers who have supported us not only as Madisons, but also many years as The Party Shop. Because of you we have enjoyed serving Lompoc for over 18 years and now it is time to begin a new chapter in our lives,” the store’s Facebook post read.

Madison’s Gifts is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Signs in the window show a retirement store closing sale is underway.

The Keths plan to keep the store open through the end of May.