Pacific Eye in San Luis Obispo to offer free glaucoma screenings for World Glaucoma Week

Central Coast eye doctors are honoring World Glaucoma Week with free glaucoma screenings.

Pacific Eye in San Luis Obispo will offer free screenings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 13th for new patients.

No appointment is necessary.

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States, according to experts.

The disease affects more than three million Americans and almost half of those affected by glaucoma do not know they have it.

Pacific Eye ophthalmologist Dr. Ahmad Amir said prevention and early detection are key.

"I linked glaucoma to high blood pressure in that it's very treatable. We don't have a cure, but we have very good medical and surgical treatments, so being aware of the disease, of the risk factors, and the presence of the disease really helps your doctor treat it properly," Dr. Amir said.

Pacific Eye is located at 3855 Broad St. Suite B.