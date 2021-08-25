Pacific Surfliner requiring reservations ahead of Labor Day Weekend

From Sept. 3 through 7, passengers traveling on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will have to reserve tickets in advance.

The change comes as Amtrak expects more travelers over Labor Day Weekend.

The train runs north and south along 351 miles of California coastline. The route begins at the San Luis Obispo Amtrak station, at 1011 Railroad Ave., and ends at the Santa Fe Depot in San Diego.

The Pacific Surfliner's Central Coast stops include San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

Amtrak passengers can use monthly and 10-ride passes while reserving tickets, the company says, but they will have to confirm each trip through the Amtrak RideReserve program.

From Sept. 3-7, Amtrak will suspend the Rail 2 Rail program. During that time, the train will not accept Metrolink or COASTER passes.

The company encourages passengers to follow public health orders and safety measures during trips. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, passengers must wear a face mask while onboard and at Amtrak stations.

Travelers can see schedules and reserve tickets online.