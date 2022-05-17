Watch
Pacific Surfliner riders can now bring pets, Amtrak says

Amtrak
Amtrak says that for a fee, passengers can bring dogs and cats weighing up to 20 pounds on board the Pacific Surfliner starting in May. The weight limit includes the combined weight of the pet and a required pet carrier.
Posted at 12:41 PM, May 17, 2022
Passengers on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner can now travel with a furry friend, the rail company announced Tuesday.

Starting Friday, May 20, riders can pay a $26 fee to bring a cat or small dog on board. Pets must stay in a carrying case during the ride. Amtrak says the total combined weight of pet and carrier cannot exceed 20 pounds.

"Nobody likes to be left behind, which is why we are pleased to expand Amtrak's pet program to Pacific Surfliner trains," Jeanne Cantu, Amtrak Vice President of California, said in a statement.

Amtrak says a limited number of pet reservations are available per train, and each rider can only bring one pet per trip.

Pets are allowed in all train cars except for Business Class and the cafe car.

Service animals are allowed on board Amtrak trains at no cost.

More information on Amtrak's pet program is available online.

