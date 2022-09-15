Pacific Surfliner running as usual as 'tentative settlement' reached with rail workers

The threat of a freight rail strike shut down multiple passenger train lines across the country, but Thursday morning President Joe Biden tweeted that a deal had been reached between unions and rail companies.

In response to the agreement, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will continue regular service, the company says.

The Pacific Surfliner, a passenger line that runs along the coast from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, was set to suspend some services as union negotiations stalled.

Several trains were set to be canceled, and the remaining trains would run between specific cities.

ALERT: A potential work stoppage by freight railroad worker unions may close portions of the Pacific Surfliner route as early as 8pm on 9/15. Service impacts & potential adjustments for the Pacific Surfliner: https://t.co/aCKReOOdTL #SurflinerAlert pic.twitter.com/U6FP0gP6iv — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) September 15, 2022

The changes were set to take effect as early as 8 p.m. on Sept. 15.

"We are doing everything we can to notify our customers and provide alternate service options if the rail service is interrupted," Jason Jewell, interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, said in a release. "We have closely coordinated with Amtrak and Metrolink to maximize service options for our customers including providing bus bridges where possible."

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner makes many stops along the Central Coast, including San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.