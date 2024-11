According to Pacific Surfliner, as of 7:29 p.m., Train 777 between Goleta and San Luis Obispo was canceled due to ongoing delays.

Officials say bus transportation will be provided between Goleta (GTA) and San Luis Obispo (SLO).

Train 777 was coupled to Train 794 and returned to Goleta.

Passengers on Train 777 will be transferred by bus and will continue to travel as Train 797.