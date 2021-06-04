Paddleboats and kayak rentals return to Atascadero Lake

After being closed since the start of the pandemic paddleboat and kayak rentals are now available at the Atascadero Lake.

Now under new ownership, Mr. Putters Boathouse is open Friday-Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Hour-long rentals are $10 for ages 10 and up, $5 for ages 2 to 9, and those 2 and under are free.

"It's really fun. The lake is huge. There's a lot to do. it's great to come out with friends or family. It's a good activity you know and you support businesses around here so that's a good thing," said Lynde Scott. Mr. Putters Boathouse employee.

Visitors can also sluice for gemstones at the lake. Also this summer, they'll have four wheel surrey bikes for rent.