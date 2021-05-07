Paid parking stations go in at Harford Landing, Harford Pier in Avila Beach

Some people parking in Harford Landing and on Harford Pier in Avila Beach will soon have to pay.

The Port San Luis Harbor District is now requiring payment for 14 parking spaces on Harford Pier and another 36 in Harford Landing for those parking between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Parking is limited to two hours max for $3, but at Harford Pier, for those needing less than two hours, times of 30 minutes increments for 75 cents are available. Two ADA parking spots on the pier are exempt.

More than 200 parking spots at Harford Landing will not require payment.

Another change was made for overnight parking. Permits can be obtained for free at the pay station.

The Harbor District says the decision to turn to paid parking was made "in an effort to increase circulation, provide turnover to accommodate additional patrons and visitors in high-demand parking areas, and generate revenue.”

The changes began May 1 but the Harbor District says there will be a three-week grace period before enforcement begins on May 24.

