Painting company offering help to local homeowners, businesses

A local painting company is looking to help a local homeowner or business by offering to paint their property.

Representatives from Rogall and Co. were at the downtown Farmers’ Market in San Luis Obispo Thursday night.

It’s inspired by the notion of ‘Paying It Forward’, with the company wanting to help out deserving members of the community by painting their house, business, or organization for free or at a reduced cost.

“We we have served the Central Coast for 20 years and so many of these communities that we have served have supported us in our journey that we want to be able to give back to a deserving family that could really use our services,” said Steven Rogall, the Owner and Founder of Rogall and Co.

Rogall was accepting nomination during the Famers’ Market.

A winner will be picked by the end of the month, and the painting project will take place in September.

If you did not attend tonight’s Farmers’ Market, a link to nominate people can be found here.