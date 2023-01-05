Pair of local dogs rescued by officials from the San Jose Creek

A pair of local dogs got themselves into a bit of trouble this morning, after being swept away in the San Jose Creek near South Kellog Avenue in Goleta. Thankfully Santa Barbara County Fire officials came to their rescue.

The dogs were in swift-moving water when they were rescued by firefighters and were brought downstream to safety around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say the dogs appeared to be uninjured and were reunited with their owner.

The public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire, Scott Safechuck says creeks and rivers continue to be dangerous from the storm event. He advises residents to please keep their distance from all waterways during the rains and higher creek levels.