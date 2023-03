Firefighters responded to a pallet fire at a business in Lompoc on Saturday night.

Calls about the fire came in around 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Central Ave.

Large flames could be seen coming from the pile of pallets at the back of the business.

Crews from neighboring fire departments also responded.

KSBY News has reached out to the Lompoc Fire Department for more information and will update this article with new information as it's available.