Palm St. closed in San Luis Obispo after apparent suicide

A section of Palm Street in downtown San Luis Obispo was closed for about an hour Tuesday morning while police investigated an apparent suicide.

It happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Palm Street.

Police say officers, the Community Action Team, and the city's Mobile Crisis Unit responded to the scene after receiving reports that someone was experiencing a mental health crisis.

"Unfortunately, shortly after contact was made, the community member took their own life," police said in a press release.

The investigation is being turned over to the county coroner's office, and police said they would not be releasing any further information at this time.

If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.