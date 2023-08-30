Palm Street parking lot in San Luis Obispo to close for construction

On September 5, the City of San Luis Obispo will close the existing parking lot at Palm and Nipomo streets in preparation for the construction of the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure.

Plans for the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure date back as early as 2003, and Phase 1 of the construction project began in May of this year.

According to city officials, the new parking structure, which will be five stories tall, is planned to be the first step in a broader initiative to enhance the “infrastructure and cultural vibrancy of the downtown corridor.”

The new parking structure will include 397 new parking spaces, 41 of which will have electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, with wiring to allow for an expansion of EV charging stations. Thirty-two bike racks will also be available.

The groundbreaking of the new structure is projected to take place in November, which will commence Phase 2 of the project. This project is expected to be completed in late 2025.

City officials say safety measures around the construction site will include limited access to pedestrian and vehicle traffic and regular sweeping of any dust caused by the project.