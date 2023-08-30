Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Palm Street parking lot in San Luis Obispo to close for construction

Long-awaited Cultural Arts District Parking Structure to begin construction
downtown slo parking lot.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
An aerial view of the parking lot at Pam and Nipomo streets in San Luis Obispo, which will be replaced by a parking structure.
downtown slo parking lot.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 14:12:37-04

On September 5, the City of San Luis Obispo will close the existing parking lot at Palm and Nipomo streets in preparation for the construction of the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure.

Plans for the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure date back as early as 2003, and Phase 1 of the construction project began in May of this year.

According to city officials, the new parking structure, which will be five stories tall, is planned to be the first step in a broader initiative to enhance the “infrastructure and cultural vibrancy of the downtown corridor.”

The new parking structure will include 397 new parking spaces, 41 of which will have electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, with wiring to allow for an expansion of EV charging stations. Thirty-two bike racks will also be available.

The groundbreaking of the new structure is projected to take place in November, which will commence Phase 2 of the project. This project is expected to be completed in late 2025.

City officials say safety measures around the construction site will include limited access to pedestrian and vehicle traffic and regular sweeping of any dust caused by the project.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg