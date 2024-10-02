Palm Theatre throws a grand opening party for launch of SLO Film Center tonight

The Palm Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo has announced a party for the launch of SLO Film Center.

To celebrate, the center is throwing an opening party from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. with food, drinks, cinema and spooky activities.

The new venture is a collaboration with the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF), hoping to bring new releases and expand its showings to the community.

To kick off spooky season, the party will also be having a costume contest. Locals who show up in costumes can win some prizes.