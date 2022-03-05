Palo Mesa Pizza celebrates 15 years of business by giving back to the community

Palo Mesa Pizza is celebrating 15 years on the Central Coast and the owners are celebrating by giving back to the community.

Owner and chef, Michael Stevens says they opened their first restaurant on the mesa in Arroyo Grande 15 years ago in April 2007. Since then Stevens has opened 4 other restaurants in San Luis Obispo County.

Stevens told KSBY that the restaurant's success would not have happened without the support from community members, so in honor of their anniversary, he wants to give back.

On specific days over the next two months, Palo Mesa Pizza will be donating a percentage of their sales, or a pizza, to organizations throughout the Central Coast.

Palo Mesa Pizza has locations in Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo.