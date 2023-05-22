Watch Now
Pancake breakfast helps raise money for Veterans on the Central Coast

Screen Shot 2023-05-21 at 5.14.02 PM.png
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 21, 2023
A pancake breakfast helped raise money for Veterans here on the Central Coast.

Today, American Legion Post 66 hosted the breakfast in San Luis Obispo. There was everything from pancakes to sausage and eggs. The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum was also open today for the event.

"Well, this is our annual pancake breakfast is our biggest fundraiser of the year. And where we've invited the public, of course, and have been selling tickets for quite a while to our membership and around that community, we're hoping to raise at least $10,000," said Nora O'Donnell, Post 66 First Vice Commander.

After everyone enjoyed the pancake breakfast. They got to see some classic vehicles at a car show on site.

