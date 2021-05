A San Luis Obispo restaurant has closed.

A sign on the door at Panera Bread in the Madonna Plaza off Madonna Road says the location is closed and directs people to its Arroyo Grande store.

The location is also no longer listed on Panera’s website.

KSBY last week reached out to the company for information on the closure but has not yet received a response.

Panera Bread also has a location in Santa Maria.