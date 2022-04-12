Paper shredding event will raise funds for Santa Maria nonprofit

Starting Wednesday, a Santa Maria-based shredding company will kick off a three day fundraiser to raise funds for Casa de Hope.

Shred 2 You, a locally owned shredding company, is partnering with the Rotary Club of Santa Maria for the fundraiser.

It will take place at 550 W. Betteravia Rd. from Wednesday, April 13 to Friday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shredding costs $6 per box and organizers say 100% of the funds earned will go to Casa de Hope, a nonprofit that offers support to survivors of human trafficking.

Shred 2 You is hosting the fundraiser to celebrate their tenth year in business.